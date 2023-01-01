2023 is already off to an amazing start – today Skrillex took to socials to share a 42-second video clip absolutely filled with snippets of unreleased music. The post is titled “QFF/DGTC 23” which fans are speculating stands for “Quantum Field Friends/Don’t Get Too Close.” While Sonny himself hasn’t shared any information regarding the teaser clip, one can only assume this means we could be receiving a new Skrillex album this year. Check out the post below and start getting hyped.

Skrillex Teases Tons of New Music Off Potential 2023 Albums