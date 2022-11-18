Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: ISOxo & G Jones Unleash Massive New “Say What” Collaboration

It’s a sight to behold when two bass music heavyweights like G Jones & ISOxo come together for a new collaboration. Today we’re finally treated to “Say What” one of the more anticipated unreleased IDs to surface over the past few months. As you’ll hear below, the record doesn’t disappoint; from G Jones’ experimental production to ISO’s cutting-edge sound design, this track has everything. Check it out for yourself via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

G Jones & ISOxo – Say What | Stream

