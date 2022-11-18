It’s a sight to behold when two bass music heavyweights like G Jones & ISOxo come together for a new collaboration. Today we’re finally treated to “Say What” one of the more anticipated unreleased IDs to surface over the past few months. As you’ll hear below, the record doesn’t disappoint; from G Jones’ experimental production to ISO’s cutting-edge sound design, this track has everything. Check it out for yourself via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

G Jones & ISOxo – Say What | Stream

LISTEN: ISOxo & G Jones Unleash Massive New “Say What” Collaboration