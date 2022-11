The trap world has been thriving lately, and it looks like things aren’t slowing down anytime soon. Out of nowhere, G Jones took to social media today to announce his anticipated collaboration with ISOxo is dropping this week. The track is called “Say What” and will be released via Illusory Records. Check out the announcement below and start getting hyped for this start-studded collaboration.

