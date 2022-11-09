Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rising Artist KHIVA Delivers Intoxicating, Hard-Hitting New “Phantom Forces” EP

We were recently quite impressed with KHIVA’s ‘Misplaced Apathy’ single, and now it appears the rising producer/rapper is back with even more heat. This time around we’re treated to a 6-track Phantom Forces EP, which showcases the Canadian artist’s seamless ability to craft emotionally-fueled electronic bangers packed with meaningful songwriting and vocals. As you’ll hear below, KHIVA’s production easily stands out in today’s over-saturated dance music market and we can’t wait to hear what she has in store for us next. Stream the project below via Spotify to hear what we mean and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

KHIVA – Phantom Forces EP | Stream

Categories

