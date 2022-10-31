Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Producer/Rapper KHIVA Offers Edgy Songwriting & Production in New “Misplaced Apathy” Single

by

Producer/rapper KHIVA’s unique sound has, in a short amount of time, made her one of electronic music’s most exciting rising acts. Now, the rising artist is back with her latest single ‘Misplaced Apathy,’ which is an awesome tune that boasts KHIVA’s multi-talented abilities from rapping to throwing down a hard-hitting beat. From the metaphorical lyrics to ethereal production, this track is captivating from front to back and stands out from much of the generic electronic & rap records around today. As you’ll hear below, the track also previews an upcoming EP from the NYC-based producer – stream it via Spotify and be sure to catchy KHIVA on tour in a city near you.

KHIVA – Misplaced Apathy | Stream

KHIVA Upcoming Tour Dates

10/29/22 – Zeds Dead Halloween – Atlanta, GA

10/30/22 – Necropolis Festival – Chicago, IL

11/19/22 – North Warehouse – Portland, OR

11/26/22 – Elsewhere Khiva b2b Notlo supporting Wreckno, NYC

12/6/22 – Discopussy – Las Vegas, NV

12/8/22 – Aggie Theatre – Fort Collins, CO

12/9/22 – 10 Mile Music Hall – Frisco, CO

12/10/22 – Masonic Temple “Grizmas” – Detroit, MI

12/13-12/17 Holy Ship – Cancun, MX

12/28/22 – Flash DC – Washington, DC

12/30/22 – The Joy Theater – New Orleans, LA w/ Mersiv

