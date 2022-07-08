Marshmello has never been one to stray away from collaborating with anyone. He’s locked in mega collaborations with superstars from quite literally, all over the world.

His newest collaboration with Nancy Ajram who many call the “Queen of Arab Pop” is the newest in Marshmello’s evergrowing collection of collaborations.

Marshmello’s Arabic-inspired production is the perfect launch pad for Nancy Ajram’s expert vocal delivery. Check out the full track below!

Marshmello & Nancy Ajram – Sah Sah | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Marshmello Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Marshmello Teams Up With Lebanese Superstar Nancy Ajram for “Sah Sah”