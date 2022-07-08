Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Marshmello Teams Up With Lebanese Superstar Nancy Ajram for “Sah Sah”

Marshmello Teams Up With Lebanese Superstar Nancy Ajram for “Sah Sah”

by Leave a Comment

Marshmello has never been one to stray away from collaborating with anyone. He’s locked in mega collaborations with superstars from quite literally, all over the world.

His newest collaboration with Nancy Ajram who many call the “Queen of Arab Pop” is the newest in Marshmello’s evergrowing collection of collaborations.

Marshmello’s Arabic-inspired production is the perfect launch pad for Nancy Ajram’s expert vocal delivery. Check out the full track below!

Marshmello & Nancy Ajram – Sah Sah | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Marshmello Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Marshmello Teams Up With Lebanese Superstar Nancy Ajram for “Sah Sah”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend