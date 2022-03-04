LISTEN: DEMUR & Bradley Denniston Unleash Electronic/Blues Hybrid Concept EP, “No Time to Die”

DEMUR is back better than ever thanks to his new 5-track No Time To Die EP, released via sync-focused label Position Music. As you’ll hear below, the Florida-based artist delivers on an impressive and cohesive project, as he continues venturing down the dark-dystopian hero’s journey that’s so vividly depicted through his music. Every track on this EP is brimming with inventive sound design and creative production, and we’re loving the seamless integration of blues/southern rock with bass music influences on this EP. The project is co-written with Bradley Denniston who also provides vocals on No Time To Die – stream it via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

