Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Fred Kyla Unleashes Impressive Genre-Bending Debut EP, “ONE”

LISTEN: Fred Kyla Unleashes Impressive Genre-Bending Debut EP, “ONE”

by Leave a Comment

After creating under an array of monikers, prolific producer Fred Kyla has finally burst onto the scene with his solo debut: a catchy and must-listen ONE EP. As you’ll hear below, the UK-based producer’s sound is an impressive amalgamation of genres: electronic, hip-hop, and pop influences all seamlessly combine on this 6-track project for quite the spellbinding collection of tracks. From the anthemic club tune ‘Don’t Fade Away,’ to the hazy R&B track ‘For You,’ Kyla’s ONE EP is full of captivating moments and has something in it for everyone. If this project is any indicator of what we can expect from Fred Kyla in the upcoming years, then his future as a solo act is certainly bright. Stream the EP via Spotify below and be sure to follow the talented producer on socials if you’re not already,

Fred Kyla – ONE EP | Stream

FRED KYLA | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

LISTEN: Fred Kyla Unleashes Impressive Genre-Bending Debut EP, “ONE”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend