At long last, NGHTMRE has finally unleashed his highly-anticipated debut LP, DRMVRSE. As you’ll hear below, the impressive 13-track project showcases a variety of genres and influences alongside high-profile features from the likes of Zeds Dead, Slander, Virtual Riot, Oliver Tree + more. NGHTMRE’s iconic, high-octane sound is on full display here and we can’t wait to start hearing this massive tracks live. Hear what we mean by streaming the album below.

LISTEN: NGHTMRE Delivers Highly-Anticipated Debut Album, “DRMVRSE”