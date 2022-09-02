PREMIERE: West Coast Phenom FOOLiE Releases New EP, “The Reason”

Over the years, West Coast Producer FOOLiE has made waves with his unique brand of ‘Sci-Fi’ influenced House music. Known for going against the norm and delivering some of the hottest house anthems, FOOLiE’s mastery in the studio has cemented his presence in the underground scene and made him a staple in the Bay Area scene.

The majority of the tunes I’ve made have been inspired by my love for everything Sci-Fi and this release is no different. I make these heavy beats, then add elements and sounds that wouldn’t be out of place in classic thrillers – those tunes that evoke a sense of dread. I just feel that this combination is going to get people moving one way or another. If Jordan Peele needs music for a club scene I think he should definitely hit my line.”

Back with his next EP, The Reason, out today via Walker and Royce‘s Rules Don’t Apply label, FOOLiE is ready to keep the immaculate house vibes flowing. A highly addictive 3-track EP filled with heavy bass beats and R&B-inspired vocals, The Reason encourages listeners to abandon their problems and dive into a satisfying dance session whether it’s in the car, at a club, or festival. Perfect for those on the hunt for new music with a thrilling edge, FOOLiE delivers some of his hottest work to date.

“Lately I’ve been experimenting more with R&B-type vocals and that shows on this project, they balance out the dark vibes. I’m really happy that this got picked up by RDA. I’ve been doing this for a while but it always blows my mind when people I’ve looked up to for a long time tell me they really dig the stuff I send them. Really appreciate Walker & Royce, Astronomar, and the rest of the RDA team for their support.”

Add FOOLiE to your list of house producers on the rise and get ready to work up a sweat while enjoying the new EP below.

FOOLiE – The Reason EP | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About FOOLiE Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

PREMIERE: West Coast Phenom FOOLiE Releases New EP, “The Reason”