LISTEN: ZEKE BEATS Delivers Forward-Thinking Refreshing New “Vigil” Bass EP via WAKAAN

Rising producer ZEKE BEATS is coming in hot with his long-awaited official WAKAAN debut: a forward-thinking new four-track Vigil EP. Everything about this project is meticulously crafted and incredibly refreshing; from Zeke’s mind-bending arrangements to his explosive sound design this project effortlessly stands out in a sea of over-saturated bass music. Each and every one of these tracks sounds like they would go absolutely crazy live – hear what we mean by streaming ZEKE BEATS’ Vigil EP below and read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this release.

“During dark times throughout our lives, we must remain resilient and vigilant for what is important… The Vigil EP will take you on a journey from tongue-in-cheek to complete chaos & destruction. Don’t sleep on this 👁” – ZEKE BEATS

ZEKE BEATS – Vigil EP | Stream

