LISTEN: Knock2 Delivers Anticipated VIP of White-Hot “dashstar*” Banger

You could honestly make the case that Knock2’s “dashstar*” is one of the most quintessential bass house records of all-time. Since its official release in February of 2021 the track has become an absolute staple across all of dance music – and now we’ve finally been treated to the official VIP of the track that Knock2 has been playing out for some time now. As you’ll hear below, the track retains most of the original track’s vibe while injecting some captivating new sonic elements and motifs. Stream the VIP via Spotify and read what the producer has to say about the track as well.

there’s so many things i could say about this record but first thank u all so fucking much. thank u to all the artists that supported this record in their sets. everyone n everything had such a huge role pushing this song to where it is today. it blows my mind i released this song during a pandemic and now we’re here for the vip. i love y’all – Knock2

Knock2 – dashstar* VIP | Stream

