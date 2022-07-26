FOVOS Drop Modern Techno Banger “Pure”

Over the past few years, the New Zealand duo FOVOS has developed a reputation for putting out some of the best dark techno and tech-house heaters. Returning with a 90s-inspired techno banger, “Pure” dives deep into the underground sound of 90s raves and gives it a modern twist with minimal bass lines perfect for a dark after-hours adventure.

We’re so keen to get this dirty underground track out there. “Pure” takes heavy inspiration from old-school 90s raves and tries to bring that vibe into a modern techno banger. The track features a 90s-inspired vocal sample, tearing synths, and grooving bassline that’s sure to get any dancefloor moving.” – FOVOS

If you’ve been looking for your next nostalgic rave addiction, stream “Pure” below and keep an eye out for more new music from FOVOS due later this year.

FOVOS – “Pure” | Stream

