LISTEN: FOVOS Deliver Impressive Tech House & Techno-Infused Heater, "Platia"

Rising duo FOVOS have returned with another captivating new release in, “Platia.” The track follows the New Zealand act’s last single “Under Pressure,” which was also a throwback to the nostalgic rave scene of the 90s. As you’ll hear below FOVOS stay true to their unique style and deliver a techno & tech house influenced banger boasting a sinister, dark bassline and gritty synths reminiscent of video game vibes. Stream the duo’s new “Platia” single below and make sure you turn up your speakers for this one.

FOVOS – Platia | Stream

