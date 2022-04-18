LISTEN: Rising Duo FOVOS Unleash High-Octane Techno Single, “Under Pressure”

Rising duo FOVOS are back with a high-octane new single in ‘Under Pressure.’ As you’ll hear below, the New Zealand producers deliver on a dark, driving new techno banger boasting a ton of captivating sonic elements from growling mechanical synths to an impressively deep bassline. We’re also loving the hardstyle influences FOVOS bring into the record; see what we mean by streaming the single via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more heat from this promising duo in the near future.
FOVOS – Under Pressure | Stream
