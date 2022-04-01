Recognized internationally for her forward-thinking approach to bass, DnB, and footwork – The Librarian is widely considered one of bass music’s leading creative minds and tastemakers. Equally an artist and entrepreneur, Andrea’s reputation as an inclusive community-builder in the electronic world has brought her a legion of fans and industry followers across the globe. Growing up in Canada, Andrea studied classical piano, jazz piano, vocals, and guitar. Translating her skills into the boundless world of electronic music, Graham created her magnum opus, The Librarian, in the mid-2000s. A moniker inspired by her expansive library of music, The Librarian has since gone on to become one of the most impactful names in modern bass music.

After a quiet 2021, The Librarian takes to 2022 to unveil her latest EP, miss u. Prior to the EP, The Librarian released the EP’s double-sided singles “Howe Sound/miss u” and “Impulse/Vengeance.” A fusion of asymmetrical DnB, melodic techno, dance-floor-ready jungle, and atmospheric bass, miss u is a cosmic journey through time and sound. A refreshingly original listen cut with Chicago juke edges and a rhythmic flow that softens the gravity of modern bass music, miss u taps into the minute details of dance music and its roots.

The Librarian – miss u | Stream

LISTEN: The Librarian Drops Multi-Genre EP “miss u”