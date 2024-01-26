Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: DI SUN Delivers Rousing Peak Time Techno Single "Power"

Rising techno maestro DI SUN has once again graced the mau5trap label with her latest single, “Power.” A fusion of menacing synth licks, sultry vocals, and bass-boosted fury, “Power” showcases DI SUN’s prowess in crafting a powerful and rousing soundscape that propels listeners into a techno odyssey.

“Power” wastes no time in immersing listeners into its world, with menacing synth elements and a captivating vocal display. The track seamlessly transitions into a bass-boosted fury, showcasing DI SUN’s talent for seamlessly blending techno and hard dance elements.

DI SUN’s musical journey began in her childhood, mastering traditional Chinese instruments, particularly the Guzheng. Armed with classical training and a degree in Musical Performance, DI SUN ventured into electronic music production, drawing inspiration from luminaries like Adam Beyer, Layton Giordani, and Eli Brown. Her impressive sonic journey has landed her on renowned labels such as Drumcode, Nervous Records, and AfterTraxx.

Check out DI SUN’s “Power” wherever you find your music here, or below on Spotify.

