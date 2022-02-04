LISTEN: Psych Boys Club Drops “Rolling Thunder”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Photo by Dennis Arthur

Lucid purveyors of the sounds of the underground, Psycho Boys Club synthesize the human condition through many sonic influences. After releasing on world-renown labels from Tiësto’s Musical Freedom to Diplo’s Mad Decent, the duo take to deadmau5′ groundbreaking mau5trap label for their latest invention. A slow-burning hard techno feat, “Rolling Thunder” is the intersection of heavy and acid. Designed with a ripping kick and infectious acid bass lines, “Rolling Thunder” is an expertly cut piece of monstrous techno.

“‘Rolling Thunder’ is 3 words,” explains Psycho Boys Club on their new single. “Heavy, raw & acid. We made ‘Rolling Thunder’ when we first got our first analog gear, the TD-3, so the acid bass lines are straight from the gear. We were in this cyberpunk/dystopian film frenzy so after watching a few cool films/anime we had this idea to translate what we felt from watching those stuff into a very cold/robotic techno track.”

Stream “Rolling Thunder” on your favorite platform here, or check it out on Spotify below.

