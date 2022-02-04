LISTEN: Psych Boys Club Drops “Rolling Thunder”

Photo by Dennis Arthur

Lucid purveyors of the sounds of the underground, Psycho Boys Club synthesize the human condition through many sonic influences. After releasing on world-renown labels from Tiësto’s Musical Freedom to Diplo’s Mad Decent, the duo take to deadmau5′ groundbreaking mau5trap label for their latest invention. A slow-burning hard techno feat, “Rolling Thunder” is the intersection of heavy and acid. Designed with a ripping kick and infectious acid bass lines, “Rolling Thunder” is an expertly cut piece of monstrous techno.

“‘Rolling Thunder’ is 3 words,” explains Psycho Boys Club on their new single. “Heavy, raw & acid. We made ‘Rolling Thunder’ when we first got our first analog gear, the TD-3, so the acid bass lines are straight from the gear. We were in this cyberpunk/dystopian film frenzy so after watching a few cool films/anime we had this idea to translate what we felt from watching those stuff into a very cold/robotic techno track.”

Stream “Rolling Thunder” on your favorite platform here, or check it out on Spotify below.

