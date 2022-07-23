Skrillex Officially Named As One Of The Producers On Beyoncé’s Upcoming “Renaissance” Album

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Beyoncé has finally unveiled her tracklist for her highly anticipated Renaissance album. Alongside her track list, she revealed her producer list, which includes several notable electronic producers. However, none were more recognizable than the living legend, Skrillex. Appearing on Track 5, ‘Energy’ Skrillex finds himself in good company – producing alongside highly accomplished producers such as Pharrell Williams & BEAMRenaissance is rumored to be heavily influenced by electronic music and features other notable producers like Honey DijonA.G. CookLabrinth, & rap music icon MIKE DEAN. ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ smashed the charts since its release one month ago and it is clear that dance music is finally gaining the momentum it desperately deserves. Renaissance is set to release on July 29th, so be sure to check back for the full album update.

