Riot Ten Announces His Biggest Headline Tour To Date – HYPE OR DIE

Following his massive AD INFINITUM EP, Riot Ten is ready to continue the chaos with an announcement of his most ambitious headline tour to date. Joining Riot Ten for the madness is Jiqui with additional support from Com3t, Freaky, MADGRRL, Afterthought, Bernikial, Zubah, Zoobstool, Blxkmntn, as well as special guests. HYPE OR DIE includes massive festival appearances like Wobbleland, Ilesonic, Lost Lands, and Bass Canyon, alongside stops in cities including San Diego, New York City, Boston, and Chicago, with more to be announced in the coming months.

This is my biggest headline tour to date and I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am. So much new music to play out and we’re bringing all-new visuals and production. I’m also a huge fan of the artists that are joining me on the road. It’s going to be massive in every sense of the word.”

Peep the list of announced dates below and grab your tickets now.

