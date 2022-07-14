Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Riot Ten Announces His Biggest Headline Tour To Date – HYPE OR DIE

Riot Ten Announces His Biggest Headline Tour To Date – HYPE OR DIE

by Leave a Comment

Following his massive AD INFINITUM EP, Riot Ten is ready to continue the chaos with an announcement of his most ambitious headline tour to date. Joining Riot Ten for the madness is Jiqui with additional support from Com3t, Freaky, MADGRRL, Afterthought, Bernikial, Zubah, Zoobstool, Blxkmntn, as well as special guests. HYPE OR DIE includes massive festival appearances like Wobbleland, Ilesonic, Lost Lands, and Bass Canyon, alongside stops in cities including San Diego, New York City, Boston, and Chicago, with more to be announced in the coming months. 

This is my biggest headline tour to date and I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am. So much new music to play out and we’re bringing all-new visuals and production. I’m also a huge fan of the artists that are joining me on the road. It’s going to be massive in every sense of the word.”

Peep the list of announced dates below and grab your tickets now.

HYPE OR DIE TOUR | TICKETS

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Riot Ten Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Riot Ten Announces His Biggest Headline Tour To Date – HYPE OR DIE

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend