After winning a remix competition, Stylust takes the stage on this stacked remix compilation for Riot Ten, Young Buck, and DJ Afterthought’s “Mawlee.” Continuing the single’s original theme of left-field bass, Stylust delivers an energetic facelift that is sure to get a reaction from its listeners. Riot Ten, Young Buck, and DJ Afterthought do a remarkable job of balancing this package with selections from key genres within the dance niche, consequently allowing none of these remixes to fall on death ears. Standing out from the noise, Stylust makes his presence felt with this heavy adaptation that is suited for rail riding and headbanging. Featuring a mirage of skull-shattering bass, Stylust might be one to keep an eye on. The entire “Mawlee” remix EP is out tomorrow via Dim Mak and features tracks from Dr. Fresch, Godlands, Stylust, Chassi, Typhon, Jiqui & Dr. Ushuu.

Listen here

PREMIERE: Stylust Shows Out On Remix For Riot Ten’s “Mawlee”