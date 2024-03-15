LISTEN: FREAKY Unveils Highly-Anticipated Second Studio Album, “Ascension”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Rising artist FREAKY has unleashed his highly-anticipated second studio album, Ascension, following the success of his debut, Duality. As you’ll hear below, this new album offers an immersive experience with an accompanying audio book and story that delve into the creative process behind the music. The LP represents the artist’s finest work yet, showcasing his identity and challenges he’s overcome throughout a decade-long journey of growth. Ascension builds upon the foundation laid by his previous album marking the beginning of FREAKY’s exploration into self-discovery and sobriety. The album visually represents the duality in his music—black for heavy sounds and gold for melodic compositions. The result is nothing short of a project that’s equally as meaningful as it is sonically pleasing – hear what we mean by streaming the project below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

