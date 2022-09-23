Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: FREAKY, VLCN & Sara Benyo Unite for “Falling To Pieces”

LISTEN: FREAKY, VLCN & Sara Benyo Unite for “Falling To Pieces”

by Leave a Comment

falling to pieces

Out now on Lowly Records, “Falling to Pieces” is a whimsical collaboration from FREAKY, VLCN, and Sara Benyo. A raw swell of emotion from the very start, this feelsy anthem rolls in with Sara Benyo’s vocals soaring over feather-light piano notes. A little over a minute in, “Falling To Pieces” descends into a syncopated splash of melodic bass and heartfelt synth work.

With all three artists previously having graced Subsidia with standout releases, this joint venture shows off their evident synergy with style. Serving as a quintessential cry-banger, “Falling To Pieces” tells an all-too relatable tale of losing trust in someone. “I think all of us can agree that at some point in our lives, we’ve been let down by someone we trusted,” FREAKY says regarding the track. He goes on to say “The feelings that come with that sort of letdown are often unforgettable. Although we are often told to be strong in those hard times, sometimes it feels like we’re falling to pieces.”

Check out “Falling To Pieces” below:

LISTEN: FREAKY, VLCN & Sara Benyo Unite for “Falling To Pieces”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend