Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rude Service Celebrates 100th Release with Full Stack 100

LISTEN: Rude Service Celebrates 100th Release with Full Stack 100

by Leave a Comment

rude service full stack 100

Unveiling what is definitely their best compilation yet, Rude Service commemorates their 100th release with 10 earth-shakers on Full Stack 100. Part of their notable Full Stack compilation series, Bear Grillz‘ growing imprint pulls out all the stops with incendiary tunage from some of bass music’s best rising stars.

Though every listed track is a certified heater, we’re highlighting a couple of our favorites. The first notable track being “I Know,” a melodic, dreamlike concoction brewed by OMAS and Kozah. This whimsical soul-snatcher resonates with impassioned instrumentals and heaven-sent synth work. It’s smooth and sultry, yet also deafeningly pained as the vocal line sings “I know you don’t love me like you say you do” throughout the track. Truly, this is one of the greatest and most unique exhibitions of melodic bass we’ve heard in a minute.

Flipping the switch is VLCN and BrunchBeatz with “Twisted Tea.” Punchy, juicy, and brimming with a boatload of in-your-face bass, this gargantuan dubstep firecracker pops and sizzles with every swagger-filled second. Cemented as one of the bass circuit’s most promising budding artists, VLCN continues on a warpath with this blistering joint effort.

Check out the entire compilation below or listen wherever you find your sounds, and let us know which track is your favorite!

LISTEN: Rude Service Celebrates 100th Release with Full Stack 100

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend