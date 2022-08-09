Unveiling what is definitely their best compilation yet, Rude Service commemorates their 100th release with 10 earth-shakers on Full Stack 100. Part of their notable Full Stack compilation series, Bear Grillz‘ growing imprint pulls out all the stops with incendiary tunage from some of bass music’s best rising stars.

Though every listed track is a certified heater, we’re highlighting a couple of our favorites. The first notable track being “I Know,” a melodic, dreamlike concoction brewed by OMAS and Kozah. This whimsical soul-snatcher resonates with impassioned instrumentals and heaven-sent synth work. It’s smooth and sultry, yet also deafeningly pained as the vocal line sings “I know you don’t love me like you say you do” throughout the track. Truly, this is one of the greatest and most unique exhibitions of melodic bass we’ve heard in a minute.

Flipping the switch is VLCN and BrunchBeatz with “Twisted Tea.” Punchy, juicy, and brimming with a boatload of in-your-face bass, this gargantuan dubstep firecracker pops and sizzles with every swagger-filled second. Cemented as one of the bass circuit’s most promising budding artists, VLCN continues on a warpath with this blistering joint effort.

Check out the entire compilation below or listen wherever you find your sounds, and let us know which track is your favorite!

LISTEN: Rude Service Celebrates 100th Release with Full Stack 100