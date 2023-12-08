LISTEN: MADGRRL Unleashes High-Octane “MACHINE” Heater via CHOMPO label

MADGRRL is back with more stellar new music – this time coming in the form of a captivating single, “MACHINE,” arriving via Tokyo Machine’s esteemed CHOMPO label. Since making a splash in 2018, the rising LA producer has rapidly climbed the ranks in the hard dance music scene. And as you’ll hear below, this new effort is a testament to her artistic versatility and knack for pushing boundaries in her unique production. In this new single, MADGRRL propels listeners into a realm of vibrant energy and exhilarating rhythms. “MACHINE” is nothing short of an intoxicating dancefloor anthem that’s poised to captivate the masses. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

