Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: MADGRRL Unleashes High-Octane “MACHINE” Heater via CHOMPO label

LISTEN: MADGRRL Unleashes High-Octane “MACHINE” Heater via CHOMPO label

by Leave a Comment

MADGRRL is back with more stellar new music – this time coming in the form of a captivating single, “MACHINE,” arriving via Tokyo Machine’s esteemed CHOMPO label. Since making a splash in 2018, the rising LA producer has rapidly climbed the ranks in the hard dance music scene. And as you’ll hear below, this new effort is a testament to her artistic versatility and knack for pushing boundaries in her unique production. In this new single, MADGRRL propels listeners into a realm of vibrant energy and exhilarating rhythms. “MACHINE” is nothing short of an intoxicating dancefloor anthem that’s poised to captivate the masses. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

MADGRRL – Machine | Stream

LISTEN: MADGRRL Unleashes High-Octane “MACHINE” Heater via CHOMPO label

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend