LISTEN: Esseks Unveils Audio and Visual Project “The Uncertain Future” EP

In today’s music scene, visual art has become an essential part of the sonic storytelling of an artist. With this in mind, Brooklyn’s Esseks returns with his latest extended project, The Uncertain Future EP.  

A reflection of Esseks’ personal experience, The Uncertain Future EP is a reflection of his personal experience with isolation and anxiety brought on by the pandemic. Told through a dark sonic theme, the 6-track EP is perfect for listeners who enjoy the experimental side of bass music where eerie synths and warped baselines reign supreme.   

These songs were written during a time in my life where a lot was changing and it was causing me a lot of stress and anxiety. I chose to make my own kind of tarot cards for the art because to me they represent the anxious need to try and predict or control the future.”

Celebrate the release of the new EP with Esseks at The Uncertain Future Release Party + Art Show this Saturday at The Meadows in Brooklyn, where attendees will enjoy a daytime art gallery with a ticketed concert in the evening. Enjoy Esseks latest EP below and snag your tickets to the release party here.

Esseks – The Uncertain Future EP | Stream

Esseks Tour Dates

5/21 – Red Rocks – Morrison, CO

6/30 – 7/3 – Yonderville Music & Arts Festival 

7/23 – Beyond The Void Festival 

8/19 – 8/22 – Elements Music & Arts Festival 

9/3-4 – ILLFest

9/15-18 – Imagine Music Festival

