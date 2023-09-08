LISTEN: Esseks Delivers Stunning New “This Will All Be Over Soon” Single via Memory Place

Brooklyn-based producer Esseks – primarily known for his fusion of bass-centric genres and captivating visual art – is back with another impressive new single in “This Will All Be Over Soon.” Arriving via Of The Trees’ label Memory Palace, the infectious record puts Esseks’ ability to blend intricate soundscapes with emotional depth on full display, as we’re treated to a boundary-pushing release that seamlessly aligns with Esseks’ innovative and signature sound. The track is also a part of the artist’s upcoming Memory Palace EP, which is slated to be a collection of deeply personal compositions reflecting change. We can’t wait for this new project, but in the meantime stream Esseks’ fresh new single below.

Esseks – This Will All Be Over Soon | Stream

