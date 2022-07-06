Heatwave Music Festival is set to make its debut in Chicago July 16th and 17th. The two day fest boasts a heavy-hitting headliner crew including Above & Beyond, Galantis, RL Grime, Tiesto, and Zeds Dead.

But we know a lineup is much more than the headliners, and a Summer festival needs the proper Summer vibes. We caught up with 3 artists playing the inaugural Heatwave Music Festival to give their ‘Songs of The Summer’ that they’ve been playing out to really bring the Summer Vibes.

We connected with Win & Woo, Rome In Silver, and, Rossy to get their take on their songs of the Summer. Check out all the tracks below and grab the whole playlist on Spotify down below!

Win & Woo

Kx5 (Feat. Hayla) | Escape

“What’s not to love about this song. Two of the most iconic people in dance music coming together again to make the perfect song. It was everything you hoped a collaboration between these two would be.”

Diplo (ft. Miguel) | Don’t Forget My Love

“The second we heard this song when it came out we were so excited because we had been calling it; melodic house music was back! It just feels like summer when you listen to this one.”

Win and Woo (With Wrabel) | Vanilla Sky

“I mean we can’t not plug our own summer jam. This is off our debut album Ten Years that will be out at the end of July. When we made it we were watching the sunset in Joshua tree and so everything about it just enveloped that moment for us.”

Dirty Palm & Emma LX | Priorities

“This is a new addition for us. We discovered it right before we started our summer tour and it just absolutely smashes it. It’s the perfect song both live or on that airplane ride to the next show.”

Tiesto & Deorro | Savage

“Deorro’s sound is just so unique and fun. As soon as it drops you know exactly who made it by the sheer quality and skill. Just an absolute banger of a track.”

Rome In Silver

“Obviously I like variety so this about sums up my current taste in the electronic music landscape. Heavy on unique rhythm and grooves. Some halftime, breakbeat, and house vibes is what I’ve been on lately.”

rSUN | The Way to Do it

Jerry Folk | Dotted Red

Nitepunk | Grounded

What So Not | Messing Me Up (Ardalan Remix)

Bleu Clair | Play Jana

Rossy

Rossy | Hysteria

“This song means so much to me and I was so happy to start my year off with this track. It’s the perfect summer Friday night banger or summer banger anthem…. Not biased at all :)”

Manila Killa & Lights | Dusk

“If you are looking for the perfect song to listen to with your friends or by yourself while you are on a drive at sunset with the windows down, this is the song. It’s such a beautiful song that exudes the best summer vibes!”

Austin Millz & Pell | What’s Next

“This song is the song I dance around my room to as I get ready. You want to immediately feel good? Put this song on and you will be dancing around instantly.”

Wolfik & Baaric | Cruisin

“We all know trap has my heart and soul, and this song will get you freaking hyped and it’s by two very amazing up and coming artists. An absolute must to check out!”

Jawns | Body Breaker

“Jawns just releases heat after heat every time, and our summer would not be complete without this banger :)”

Spotify Playlist

