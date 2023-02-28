Hewatwave Music Festival Unleashes 2023 Lineup ft. GRiZ, Kx5, Tiesto, & More

After a hyper-successful Chicago debut in 2022, Heatwave is returning to Chicago’s music festival scene for round 2. Along with a stacked lineup, the festival announced a new venue for the 2023 edition of the festival.

Heatwave will call Northerly Island in Chicago home for two days this summer across June 10th and 11th. Situated right along Chicago’s beautiful lakefront, it is all set to be the perfect stage for two days of incredible dancing under the Chicago sky.

Headliners like GRiZ, Gryffin, Kx5 (Kaskade x Deadmau5), SLANDER, and Tiesto lead the way for Heatwave round 2 and will be joined by the likes of LSDREAM, Droeloe, and Kaivon.

Heatwave hopes to return for year 2 to bring back its unique blend of art installations and music to Chicago.

