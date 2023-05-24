5 Heatwave Music Festival Artists Tell Us How They Celebrate Summer

As Summer slowly creeps closer, so does Chicago’s Heatwave Music Festival. Heatwave is returning to Chicago for its sophomore year after an incredibly successful debut. It returns with a loaded lineup and a new venue in 2023.

To celebrate the lineup and Chicago summer finally starting to creep its head in we chatted with some of our favorite artists playing the festival to chat about their favorite ways to celebrate summer. Check out these artists and many more at Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion on June 10th and 11th. Check out the full lineup below. Tickets are still available here.

Whethan

My preferred way of celebrating is traveling to new places to make music and if I’m not traveling I’m just at home in my studio.

Elephante

Summer to me is about feeling good and time outside with the people you care about (and my dog). It’s about playing out the new music I’ve been making all winter, and building up enough good vibes to last all year.

Loud Luxury

Call us biased, but NOTHING says summer like festival season. Growing up in Canada, we looked forward to it because it was the time to get outside, going to all the best parties and shows with your friends. This summer will be no different.

Nostalgix

My favorite way to celebrate the summer is to go on adventures with my friends or by myself. See the world, go dancing, and listen to some fire music.

Gryffin

My favorite way to spend summer is traveling with my wife when I have days off from touring, spending my summers at my house in La Quinta with my wife, and playing golf as much as possible.

