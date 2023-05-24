Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » 5 Heatwave Music Festival Artists Tell Us How They Celebrate Summer

5 Heatwave Music Festival Artists Tell Us How They Celebrate Summer

by Leave a Comment

Photo by Don Idio

As Summer slowly creeps closer, so does Chicago’s Heatwave Music Festival. Heatwave is returning to Chicago for its sophomore year after an incredibly successful debut. It returns with a loaded lineup and a new venue in 2023.

To celebrate the lineup and Chicago summer finally starting to creep its head in we chatted with some of our favorite artists playing the festival to chat about their favorite ways to celebrate summer. Check out these artists and many more at Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion on June 10th and 11th. Check out the full lineup below. Tickets are still available here.

Whethan

My preferred way of celebrating is traveling to new places to make music and if I’m not traveling I’m just at home in my studio.

Elephante

Summer to me is about feeling good and time outside with the people you care about (and my dog). It’s about playing out the new music I’ve been making all winter, and building up enough good vibes to last all year.

Loud Luxury

Call us biased, but NOTHING says summer like festival season. Growing up in Canada, we looked forward to it because it was the time to get outside, going to all the best parties and shows with your friends. This summer will be no different.

Nostalgix

My favorite way to celebrate the summer is to go on adventures with my friends or by myself. See the world, go dancing, and listen to some fire music.

Gryffin

My favorite way to spend summer is traveling with my wife when I have days off from touring, spending my summers at my house in La Quinta with my wife, and playing golf as much as possible.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Heatwave Here ▲ ▲ 

5 Heatwave Music Festival Artists Tell Us How They Celebrate Summer

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend