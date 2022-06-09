Electric Zoo 3.0 Stage Curator Spotlight: Brownies & Lemonade

Festival season is here and Electric Zoo is planning something special for this year’s 3.0 theme with five distinct stage takeovers, hosted by in-demand artists, impactful labels, and the most beloved music brands. Today, Electric Zoo is excited to spotlight LA’s Brownies & Lemonade, who will be opening the gates, and taking over The Grove on Friday, September 2.

Easily one of the fastest rising party brands in the US, B&L is notorious for throwing some of the craziest parties. Known for creating the ultimate vibe and blurring the lines between genres, B&L will be bringing a taste of the west coast to the east coast with their fourth appearance at Ezoo.

We hope to continue blending that line between the underground and a festival stage takeover.”

Brownies & Lemonade is set to kick the festival off with an electrifying powerhouse lineup that highlights many left-of-center electronic music artists that continue to push boundaries. Fronted by drum and bass star Netsky, who’s accomplishments on the charts are just as impressive as his live shows, his set is a must for new and returning Ezoo fans looking to let loose on the dance floor.

In 2021 we started our drum and bass party vertical, DNBNL, with the legendary Netsky. This is a genre that we truly believe will become a mainstay in the United States electronic scene, so we encourage everyone to check out Netsky’s set, because he is one of the best to do it.”

Other artists that will be hitting the stage at their stage takeover include Memba, Apashe, Of The Trees, Deadcrow, and one of our favorite artists Rossy, who we highly recommend checking out. Her stage presence is out of this world and her ability to blend trap, future bass, and classical components is why she has been one of the best sets that we’ve seen this year. With a few B&L events under her belt, she’ll be making her Ezoo debut and we cannot wait.

Rossy has a magnetic personality and such an infectious sound. We couldn’t be more proud to keep highlighting her talent on stages across the nation.”

It wouldn’t be a proper Brownies & Lemonade takeover without some monumental B2B’s. Highlighting rising bass artists Jon Casey and Capshun that “deserve more festival recognition,” B&L is also bringing bass legends G Jones and Eprom together for an audiovisual experience like none other.

With so much talent to offer, you do not want to miss out on this special showcase from Brownies and Lemonade.

