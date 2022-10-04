G Jones & Eprom flex their musical prowess with their brand new mix, “Disk Doctors”. The 41 minute mixtape includes a couple unreleased collaborations, all new solo tracks, bangers from ACID DISK 1 & 2, down to festival grade bootlegs & mashups. This mixtape definitely has it all. Straight from Illusory Records “Disk Doctors” serves as a treat to fans patiently waiting for G Jones to drop his next EP. Expected to release before the year ends, G Jones treated his fans generously and exceeded all expectations. This mixtape will for sure remain on repeat, so be sure to stream below.

G Jones & Eprom – Disk Doctors | Stream

LISTEN: G Jones & Eprom Connect On “Disk Doctors” Featuring New Music, Bootlegs, & IDs