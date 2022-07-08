Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Electric Zoo 3.0 Stage Curator Spotlight: Odyzey curated by CloZee

Electric Zoo 3.0 Stage Curator Spotlight: Odyzey curated by CloZee

by Leave a Comment

Festival season is in full swing, and Electric Zoo has planned something special for this year’s 3.0 theme. Keen to thrill attendees, Electric Zoo has prepared five distinct stage takeovers to be hosted by in-demand artists, impactful labels, and the most beloved music brands. Today, Electric Zoo is shining the spotlight on bass artist, CloZee, who is making her EZoo debut and ready to feature some of the hottest bass-infused electronic acts at her Odyzey stage.

Taking over the Riverside stage on Sunday, September 3rd, CloZee’s imprint, Odyzey, has proven to be a home for some of the best bass-influenced music producers, with music that embodies her adventurous spirit that draws inspiration from all around the world.

I support the music I love in so many ways. Whether that be in my sets, with my label (Odyzey Music), at shows, or on social media. When I have input on the lineup, I feel a high level of responsibility for curating a full experience. It’s very meaningful to me. – CloZee

Joining the lineup is one of the modern innovators and trailblazers in the freeform genre, Mersiv, whose music has a way of transmitting therapeutic and healing energy to listeners. Fans can also catch Portland-based artist Redrum, who is known for curating bewitching music to help her listeners find their inner magic.

Other artists hitting the stage at CloZee’s stage takeover include INZOCanvas, NotLo, Rome In Silver, Sumthin Sumthin, and Wreckno, who we highly recommend you check out. In addition to creating a safe space for LGBTQ and bass music enthusiasts, Wreckno’s electrifying stage presence is second to none. With mad MC skills and a gift for delivering the perfect drop, we’re excited to see what he does this year at Electric Zoo.  

I am beyond excited to be on the Odyzey stage at EZoo this year for so many reasons. I’ve always looked up to and respected Clozee and her team so much, and in the last year have had so many incredible moments with them. The Odyzey family is truly one of the best crews I’ve had the pleasure of working with, and any time I get to share a stage with them is a blessing. I can’t wait to bring all of that free form experimental HEAT to EZoo!” – Wreckno

With so much talent to offer, you do not want to miss out on this special takeover from Odyzey.

Single Day Tickets On Sale Here

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Electric Zoo Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Electric Zoo 3.0 Stage Curator Spotlight: Odyzey curated by CloZee

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend