Electric Zoo 3.0 Stage Curator Spotlight: Odyzey curated by CloZee

Festival season is in full swing, and Electric Zoo has planned something special for this year’s 3.0 theme. Keen to thrill attendees, Electric Zoo has prepared five distinct stage takeovers to be hosted by in-demand artists, impactful labels, and the most beloved music brands. Today, Electric Zoo is shining the spotlight on bass artist, CloZee, who is making her EZoo debut and ready to feature some of the hottest bass-infused electronic acts at her Odyzey stage.

Taking over the Riverside stage on Sunday, September 3rd, CloZee’s imprint, Odyzey, has proven to be a home for some of the best bass-influenced music producers, with music that embodies her adventurous spirit that draws inspiration from all around the world.

I support the music I love in so many ways. Whether that be in my sets, with my label (Odyzey Music), at shows, or on social media. When I have input on the lineup, I feel a high level of responsibility for curating a full experience. It’s very meaningful to me. – CloZee

Joining the lineup is one of the modern innovators and trailblazers in the freeform genre, Mersiv, whose music has a way of transmitting therapeutic and healing energy to listeners. Fans can also catch Portland-based artist Redrum, who is known for curating bewitching music to help her listeners find their inner magic.

Other artists hitting the stage at CloZee’s stage takeover include INZO, Canvas, NotLo, Rome In Silver, Sumthin Sumthin, and Wreckno, who we highly recommend you check out. In addition to creating a safe space for LGBTQ and bass music enthusiasts, Wreckno’s electrifying stage presence is second to none. With mad MC skills and a gift for delivering the perfect drop, we’re excited to see what he does this year at Electric Zoo.

I am beyond excited to be on the Odyzey stage at EZoo this year for so many reasons. I’ve always looked up to and respected Clozee and her team so much, and in the last year have had so many incredible moments with them. The Odyzey family is truly one of the best crews I’ve had the pleasure of working with, and any time I get to share a stage with them is a blessing. I can’t wait to bring all of that free form experimental HEAT to EZoo!” – Wreckno

With so much talent to offer, you do not want to miss out on this special takeover from Odyzey.

Single Day Tickets On Sale Here

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Electric Zoo Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Electric Zoo 3.0 Stage Curator Spotlight: Odyzey curated by CloZee