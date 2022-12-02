Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Mersiv Returns with Highly-Anticipated “Juggernaut” Banger with Kyral X Banko

Mersiv and Kyral X Banko are coming through today with one of the most anticipated IDs in recent years in “Juggernaut.” First teased all the way back in 2019, the record quickly became one of Mersiv’s most sought-after tracks, and for good reason: this thing is an absolute banger. From the inventive sound design to clean mixdown, everything about this tune sounds tailor-made for the festival main stage. Mersiv has been riding a career high thanks to the release of his debut album Pretty Dark Loud, and “Juggernaut” is an indicator that the rising producer is showing no signs of slowing down. Stream the track via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

