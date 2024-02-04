LISTEN: Mersiv’s MorFlo Records Unleashes Stacked 5th Compilation Album, “Throw Down Vol. 1”

Mersiv’s MorFlo Records is back bigger than ever thanks to its fifth compilation album, Throw Down, Vol. 1. The project has been released in two segments: “Slow Down” which was released last March, and now “Throw Down” which, as you’ll hear below, has been well worth the wait. The project showcases 13 tracks from 19 talented artists, ranging from melodic and psychedelic sounds to high-energy freeform anthems. With contributions from artists like Floret Loret, Aweminus, HEYZ, and of course label founder Mersiv, the album offers quite a diverse and captivating listening experience. With so much bass music available nowadays, this compilation does a fantastic job at delivering fresh, cutting-edge freeform bass music and we already can’t wait for the next compilation. Stream it via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Throw Down, Vol.1 | Stream

