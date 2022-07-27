LISTEN: sumthin sumthin Delivers “Inhale”, A Mind-Altering Release Via Bassrush Records

Southern California-based producer sumthin sumthin continues his Bassrush Records debut with his second single, “Inhale.” The track combines a dreamy intro with ethereal melodies before completely transitioning into pure madness. sumthin sumthin states, “This track is all about that deep inhale you take before the chaos ensues,” and as a follow-up release to “Speak” this track certainly stays on par with sumthin sumthin’s transition into a more drum & bass type vibe.

sumthin sumthin’s musical prowess shines like no other as he un-taps his potential to reach new heights within bass music. This mastermind producer will leave listeners gasping for air as these two releases take them to new dimensions. Be sure to stream “Inhale” and “Speak” below!

