LISTEN: ATLiens Unveil New EP ‘Space Cathedral’

A few years since the release of their 2019 Ghost Planet EP, ATLiens are proud their newest EP, Space Cathedral, the second installment and follow-up in their developing EP storyline out now via Bassrush.

Ghost Planet left us with a cliffhanger for the ages, during which a group of astronauts embarked on a dangerous mission to save ▇▇▇ from a horrid fate caused by the invasion of unknown beings. According to the duo, the mission – led by Astronaut 001, whose birth name has been stricken from all records –  went askew, causing the planet to become a dystopian wasteland void of all life…or so it was thought. Astronaut 001 awakens to see that the once beautiful planet is now nothing but a post-apocalyptic wasteland under a crimson sky. Everything that was once known is now destroyed but in the distance lies something new, an eerie cathedral now stands amongst the destroyed and barren planet.

The duo’s newest five-track body of work features a recent collaboration with SVDDEN DEATH along with a quartet of unmistakable ATLiens productions: energetic, explosive, and technically immaculate. See what the duo had to say about their latest below and dive in to see what Astronaut 001 discovers in his latest adventure.

