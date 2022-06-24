Following his celebrated single “Don’t Wanna Need You Now,” rising dance music artist WizG returns to the spotlight with his infectious new single “Dangerous.” A medley of synth-guided house cadences imbued with elements of pop, WizG’s latest is further proof that he’s next up.

An upbeat dance-pop record, “Dangerous” fuses WizG’s evident songwriting talent with a sensual synth bed and catchy guitar strums. Oozing lighthearted melodies and a hook and chorus listeners won’t be able to get out of their heads, WizG graces his fans for yet another irresistible summer festival track. “Dangerous” builds off the scintillating energy in more recent release “Don’t Wanna Need You Now,” while serving as a slightly moody, yet fun and flirty addition to WizG’s danceable arsenal.

WizG – Dangerous | Stream

WizG Heads to Future House Cloud for “Dangerous”