LISTEN: Asher Shashaty & Liquid Grove Share Intoxicating New “Beach House” Single

Asher Shashaty has returned with a blissful new summer single in “Beach House,” an collaboration alongside music collective Liquid Grove. As you’ll hear below, the talented artist treats us to a silky-smooth record boasting sun-drenched guitar riffs, infectious percussive elements, and easy going vocals. From start to finish this tune will have you feeling uplifted and relaxed and speaks towards Asher’s versatility as an artist. Hear what we mean by streaming the song via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Asher Shashaty & Liquid Grove – Beach House | Stream

Categories

