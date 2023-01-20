Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Asher Shashaty Links w/ Misdom & Strung Along in Experimental Bass Heater, “What I Need”

Fast-rising producer Asher Shashaty has been on quite the streak lately thanks to his off-the-wall approach to experimental bass. Today the talented artist is continuing his momentum into 2023 with “What I Need,” a captivating new collaborative effort with fellow producer Strung Along and professional recording artist Misdom. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to ethereal sequences of future bass as well as tantalizing vocals courtesy of Misdom. Hear what we mean by streaming the tune via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Asher Shashaty, Strung Along, Misdom – What I Need | Stream

