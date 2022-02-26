LISTEN: Asher Shashaty & WhosKevin? Deliver Captivating New Melodic Collaboration, ‘The Void’

Rising producer Asher Shashaty has come together with vocalist whoskevin? for an infectious new future-based influenced collaboration, ‘The Void.’ The record’s creative chemistry is on full display here as both acts effortlessly uplift one another, making for quite the memorable single. As you’ll hear below, Shashaty’s live percussion and dazzling synth chords help lay the perfect foundation for whoskevin? to vocalize over. The singer’s distinctive timbre and emo/punk influence make for a captivating performance that helps round out and complete this impressive track. Stream ‘The Void’ via Spotify below and stay tuned for more new heart from these rising acts in the near future.

