LISTEN: Asher Shashaty & WYNDE UP Share Genre-Bending “Where the Wind Blows” Single feat. BVLVNCE

Asher Shashaty, WYNDE UP, and BVLVNCE have come together on this new music Friday for an impressive new collaboration in “Where the Wind Blows.” As you’ll hear below, the three rising artists deliver on a forward-thinking song that seamlessly weaves multiple genres and forms of instrumentation together. Pop-punk vocals take center stage during the verses, sharing a message about being misunderstood and the journey that one can take to try to understand oneself. Of course, it isn’t long until the track drops into a bass-fueled trap drop which you just have to hear to believe. Stream the single below.

