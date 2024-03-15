Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Asher Shashaty & whoskevin? Join Forces on “Eyes”

LISTEN: Asher Shashaty & whoskevin? Join Forces on “Eyes”

by Leave a Comment

Triumphantly joining forces on their brand new single “Eyes,” Asher Shashaty and whoskevin? blend electronic soundscapes with soulful vocals to create a sound all their own. Their epic fusion of melodic bass and trap is out now on all platforms.

“Eyes” is a reflective showcase of Asher Shashaty and whoskevin?’s adeptness at merging electronic complexity with emotional resonance. Asher Shashaty brings his signature instrumental edge style to the project, integrating a broad spectrum of influences into his work. His commitment to pushing creative boundaries is one of many unique traits about his vision. Whoskevin? adds his unique vocal style and electronic twist to the mix, stemming from an alternative rock background.

“Eyes” exemplifies the powerful synergy between Asher Shashaty and whoskevin?, combining their distinct talents to produce a track that is both innovative and deeply moving. Check it out below on Spotify.

LISTEN: Asher Shashaty & whoskevin? Join Forces on “Eyes”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend