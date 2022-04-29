LISTEN: Static Revenger AKA Latroit and The Sponges Unite for “Music in My Mind”

With a well-established eye for discovering emerging talent, Grammy Award-winning producer Dennis White AKA Latroit relaunches his iconic classic house project Static Revenger in collaboration with low-end disco-funk duo The Sponges with their certified club-tested house music romp “Music in My Mind.”

From an early start in the Detroit underground to the cultural embrace of his recent work, Dennis White’s music holds history in one hand and the future in the other. Best known at Latroit and Static Revenger, the decorated act is one the finest house acts of our generation.

The perfect pair for a Static Revenger revival, The Sponges bring their funky styles to the forefront of “Music in My Mind.” The self-proclaimed “dukes of disco” have witnessed an explosive couple of years as they’re a fast-rising tandem in the future-funk space.

Together, The Sponges and Latroit come together on “Music In My Mind” by combining the sinful indulgence of late-night warehouse romps with the timeless groove of disco and house to unveil an infectious, dancefloor-ready delight.

Static Revenger & The Sponges – Music in My Mind | Stream

