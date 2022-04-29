LISTEN: Knock2 Unleashes New Bass-House Anthem “gettin’ hott”

Over the past year, Knock2 has been a dominating force that has taken over our speakers. With a steady stream of firehot bass-house and trap releases, the rising producer has continued to make waves in the music community. Back with another bass-house anthem called “gettin’ hott,” Knock2 continues his reign as one of the hottest producers to watch. Get ready to sweat with this one and stream “gettin’ hot” below.

Knock2 – gettin’ hott | Stream

