Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » G Jones Pays Tribute to TB-303 w/ “A2C2I2D”

G Jones Pays Tribute to TB-303 w/ “A2C2I2D”

by Leave a Comment

Wasting no time following the highly-anticipated release of his single “On My Mind” w/ Eprom a few weeks ago, G Jones is back with another technical masterpiece. Out now, “A2C2I2D” is an homage to the iconic Roland TB-303 Synth that was instrumental in the creation of the acid house genre and the second single from his forthcoming Acid Disk 2 EP. 

While initially considered a commercial flop, in the hands of Chicago-based house music producer DJ Pierre, the TB-303 came to define the sound of acid house and changed the trajectory of electronic music for decades to come. G Jones’ reverence for the classic sounds and synthesizers of early rave culture is well-known, his productions frequently utilizing the iconic sounds of 80s and 90s rave with a decidedly modern musical sensibility to create a dynamic style that is uniquely his own.

On “A2C2I2D,” he pushes the quintessential elements of acid house to their absolute limits, showcasing the ingenuity and creativity that earned him the respect of his fans and peers around the world. Against a backbone of screamingly hot breakbeats and distorted, squelching acid straight from the otherworld, this supercharged single pushes anticipation for Acid Disk 2 straight into overdrive. 

G Jones Pays Tribute to TB-303 w/ “A2C2I2D”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend