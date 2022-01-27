Knock2 is one of the most exciting and talented young dance acts to emerge onto the scene in a long time. Today the San Diego producer returns better than ever with his first effort of 2022 in ‘PARANOiD,’ a dazzling house banger packed with all of the creativity and high-octane energy we’ve come to expect from the 2HEARTs wunderkind. The record arrives as Knock2’s second release on Nightmode, the same outlet that hosted his highest-streaming song to date, ‘dashstar.’ This new heater is but another impressive gem on Knock2’s quickly-increasing discography, and we’re already on the edge of our seats to see what he has in store for us next. Stream the tune via Spotify below and be sure to follow Knock2 on socials if you’re not already.

Knock2 – PARANOiD | Stream

LISTEN: Knock2’s Win Streak Continues in Euphoric House Banger, ‘PARANOiD’