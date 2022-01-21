Iconic bass label WAKAAN just delivered their first release of 2022 and it’s an absolute banger. SubDocta has made a name for himself over the years thanks to his innovative, hard-hitting dubstep production and today we’re treated to ‘ICED UP,’ the second single off the artist’s upcoming album. As you’ll hear below, the track opens with some captivating rap bars before dropping into a wild bass drop. For the inspiration behind this track, SubDocta says: “I wanted to dabble in some twerk vibes like the good ol’ days but put my lil wobbly spin on it. A tune made for straight dumpin booty.” We couldn’t agree more, especially with the latter sentence. Stream the record via Spotify below and make sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

SubDocta – ICED UP | Stream

LISTEN: SubDocta Unleashes Grimey New Dubstep Single ‘ICED UP’ via WAKAAN