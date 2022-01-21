Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: SubDocta Unleashes Grimey New Dubstep Single ‘ICED UP’ via WAKAAN

LISTEN: SubDocta Unleashes Grimey New Dubstep Single ‘ICED UP’ via WAKAAN

by Leave a Comment

Iconic bass label WAKAAN just delivered their first release of 2022 and it’s an absolute banger. SubDocta has made a name for himself over the years thanks to his innovative, hard-hitting dubstep production and today we’re treated to ‘ICED UP,’ the second single off the artist’s upcoming album. As you’ll hear below, the track opens with some captivating rap bars before dropping into a wild bass drop. For the inspiration behind this track, SubDocta says: “I wanted to dabble in some twerk vibes like the good ol’ days but put my lil wobbly spin on it. A tune made for straight dumpin booty.” We couldn’t agree more, especially with the latter sentence. Stream the record via Spotify below and make sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

SubDocta – ICED UP | Stream

LISTEN: SubDocta Unleashes Grimey New Dubstep Single ‘ICED UP’ via WAKAAN

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend