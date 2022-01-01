Watch Mr. Carmack Throw Down an Insane 90 Minute Set in Atlanta

2022 is finally here, and if you haven’t had a chance to kick it off in style then let this Mr. Carmack set be your invitation to do it. This insane nearly 2 hour set was originally recorded in Atlanta in November at DEF’s abandoned Boiler Space. The high quality recording oozes Boiler Room set vibes and in classic Carmack fashion it is an absolute journey of a set. A good old fashioned trap throw down.

MR. CARMACK (LIVE DJ SET) @ DEF: THE BOILER

