LISTEN: Party Favor’s Latest Album, ‘RESET’, Explores A New Creative Direction As He Enters His Next Era Of Production

Party Favor has finally returned with a 14-track LP that completely redefines who he is as an artist. Since 2013 Party Favor has been producing genre-defining and chart-topping trap music, however his newest album ‘RESET’ showcases his evolution. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic Party Favor took a step back from his hectic schedule and reevaluated himself as both a person and an artist; exploring his songwriting abilities & his instinctive ear for melodies he was able to create an unexpected body of work. Diving deeper into more personal and vulnerable themes such as anxiety, love, & loss – ‘RESET’ is truly a mental and musical reset for this seasoned artist. Check out ‘RESET’ below and make sure to check back to RTT for more Party Favor madness!

Party Favor – RESET | Stream

